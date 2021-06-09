The 554 Red Horse Squadron from Anderson Air Base, Guam, builds a new structure for Wolfpack Park at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Sept. 2021. The structure was completed in six months and provides latrines and laundry facilities to temporary duty personnel. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815060
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-WN543-235
|Filename:
|DOD_108590299
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: 554 Red Horse builds new Wolfpack Park, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT