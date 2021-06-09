Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC UPDATE: 554 Red Horse builds new Wolfpack Park

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 554 Red Horse Squadron from Anderson Air Base, Guam, builds a new structure for Wolfpack Park at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Sept. 2021. The structure was completed in six months and provides latrines and laundry facilities to temporary duty personnel. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815060
    VIRIN: 210906-F-WN543-235
    Filename: DOD_108590299
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    554
    PACUP

