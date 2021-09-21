OTTAR Project Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This project overview video will be shown during the Fall 2021 Navy Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop. This video is a non-technical type video that explains the basics of how Machine Learning is used in a Navy project called OTTAR. No sensitive information is shared. This video will greatly assist academia and industry partners so they can better support the DoD with similar applications of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and programs.