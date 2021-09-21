OTTAR Project Video

This project overview video will be shown during the Fall 2021 Navy Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop. This video is a non-technical type video that explains the basics of how Machine Learning is used in a Navy project called OTTAR. No sensitive information is shared. This video will greatly assist academia and industry partners so they can better support the DoD with similar applications of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and programs.
