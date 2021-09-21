Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OTTAR Project Video

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    This project overview video will be shown during the Fall 2021 Navy Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop. This video is a non-technical type video that explains the basics of how Machine Learning is used in a Navy project called OTTAR. No sensitive information is shared. This video will greatly assist academia and industry partners so they can better support the DoD with similar applications of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and programs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815057
    VIRIN: 210921-N-CM812-843
    Filename: DOD_108590219
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OTTAR Project Video, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EOD
    NSWC IHD
    OTTAR

