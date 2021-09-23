2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show Preparation

Civilians, Marines and Sailors prepare for the 2021 Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Air Show and 80th anniversary celebration at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept 23, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)
|09.23.2021
|09.23.2021 18:40
|B-Roll
|815044
|210923-M-WT331-001
|DOD_108589888
|00:01:10
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|0
|0
