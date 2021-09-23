Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show Preparation

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Civilians, Marines and Sailors prepare for the 2021 Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Air Show and 80th anniversary celebration at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept 23, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815044
    VIRIN: 210923-M-WT331-001
    Filename: DOD_108589888
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air Show
    vendors
    aircraft
    MCAS Cherry Point
    80th anniversary

