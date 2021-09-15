Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22: AOD IP warm-up

    YODAVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), locate targets and provide close air support, during an instructor pilot flight exercise in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 1-22, at Yodaville, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815041
    VIRIN: 210923-M-YS285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108589850
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: YODAVILLE, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-22: AOD IP warm-up, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

