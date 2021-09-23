The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency hosts the virtual competition prize round and the systems competition preliminary round of the Subterranean Challenge at the Louisville Mega Cavern in Louisville, Ky. Teams in both competitions compete in three circuit events that explore the difficulties of operating in specific underground environments.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 18:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|815031
|Filename:
|DOD_108589756
|Length:
|02:06:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DARPA Hosts Subterranean Challenge Final Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
