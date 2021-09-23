DARPA Hosts Subterranean Challenge Final Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815031" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency hosts the virtual competition prize round and the systems competition preliminary round of the Subterranean Challenge at the Louisville Mega Cavern in Louisville, Ky. Teams in both competitions compete in three circuit events that explore the difficulties of operating in specific underground environments.

