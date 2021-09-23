Blue Angels Day two B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815027" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, the Blue Angels #1-6 arrived at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, in preparation for the station’s air show this weekend. In celebration of the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary, the pilots will be donning gold jump suits for the air show. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)