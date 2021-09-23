Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Day two B-Roll

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, the Blue Angels #1-6 arrived at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, in preparation for the station’s air show this weekend. In celebration of the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary, the pilots will be donning gold jump suits for the air show. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815027
    VIRIN: 210923-M-SP612-0001
    Filename: DOD_108589652
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    Air Show
    Cherry Point
    Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point
