On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, the Blue Angels #1-6 arrived at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, in preparation for the station’s air show this weekend. In celebration of the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary, the pilots will be donning gold jump suits for the air show. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)
This work, Blue Angels Day two B-Roll, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
