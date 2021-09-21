Nearly two-dozen Airmen, Guardians and civilians participated in the Suicide Alertness for Everyone class Sept. 21, 2021, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. Three individuals shared their thoughts on the course and the importance of enhancing skills to prevent suicide. (U.S. Space Force video by Derwin Oviedo)
|09.21.2021
|09.23.2021 15:52
|Interviews
|815015
|210921-X-YX390-1001
|DOD_108589523
|00:05:01
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, Patrick SFB hosts suicide prevention course, by Derwin Oviedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
