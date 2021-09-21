Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrick SFB hosts suicide prevention course

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Derwin Oviedo 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Nearly two-dozen Airmen, Guardians and civilians participated in the Suicide Alertness for Everyone class Sept. 21, 2021, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. Three individuals shared their thoughts on the course and the importance of enhancing skills to prevent suicide. (U.S. Space Force video by Derwin Oviedo)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815015
    VIRIN: 210921-X-YX390-1001
    Filename: DOD_108589523
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    This work, Patrick SFB hosts suicide prevention course, by Derwin Oviedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Resilience
    Florida
    SafeTALK
    Space Force
    Patrick SFB

