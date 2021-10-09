Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID-19 Relief Operations - Year in Review - Georgia Air National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamila Haven 

    165th Airlift Wing

    On March 14, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp activated nearly 2,000 Georgia National Guardsmen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then the Georgia National Guard and Air National Guard have been supporting relief operations in several capacities since the first activation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jamila Haven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815007
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-RJ635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108589461
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    georgia
    3N0X6
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT