COVID-19 Relief Operations - Year in Review - Georgia Air National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815007" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 14, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp activated nearly 2,000 Georgia National Guardsmen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then the Georgia National Guard and Air National Guard have been supporting relief operations in several capacities since the first activation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jamila Haven)