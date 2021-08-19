Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673d MDG conducts Ready Eagle 21

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 673d Medical Group conduct exercise Ready Eagle 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Ready Eagle 21 is a medical readiness training exercise that evaluated the 673d MDG’s ability to respond to a simulated mass casualty event following a notional chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attack with the goal of enhancing JBER’s medical response capabilities.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 14:42
    PACAF
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    673 ABW
    Ready Eagle
    673 MDG
    3N0X6
    Ready Eagle 21

