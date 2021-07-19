Brothers in Service

Kyle and Nick Camaiore are first class petty officers, aviation maintenance technicians and brothers stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. In this video, they discuss the pride and joy they have found in their 10-year career while serving in the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.
|07.19.2021
|09.23.2021 13:49
|Video Productions
|814997
|210719-G-BD687-001
|DOD_108589347
|00:01:44
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|4
|4
