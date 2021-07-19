Brothers in Service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kyle and Nick Camaiore are first class petty officers, aviation maintenance technicians and brothers stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. In this video, they discuss the pride and joy they have found in their 10-year career while serving in the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.