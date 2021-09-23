Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It’s time for your Fort Report, the video news magazine for Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition, the 24th TPASE is on duty out at Doña Ana Village documenting our support of @DHS mission Operation Allies Welcome. Sgt. Quentin Gee had the camera rolling while he met Army linguists translating for Afghan evacuees, and followed with a video on the team behind maintaining good hygiene inside the personal facilities out at DAV.

    After that, Soldiers and local educators united as the @FMWR @school liaison office hosted the 2021 Partners in Education kickoff at the @Cent, Sept. 8.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    (Two stories courtesy of Sgt. Quentin Gee, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 814990
    VIRIN: 210922-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 210922
    Filename: DOD_108589302
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's time for your Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

