It’s time for your Fort Report, the video news magazine for Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition, the 24th TPASE is on duty out at Doña Ana Village documenting our support of @DHS mission Operation Allies Welcome. Sgt. Quentin Gee had the camera rolling while he met Army linguists translating for Afghan evacuees, and followed with a video on the team behind maintaining good hygiene inside the personal facilities out at DAV.
After that, Soldiers and local educators united as the @FMWR @school liaison office hosted the 2021 Partners in Education kickoff at the @Cent, Sept. 8.
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
(Two stories courtesy of Sgt. Quentin Gee, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
This work, It's time for your Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
