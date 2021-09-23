Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Valenzia, Director, Joint Force Integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, talks about the interconnectivity of data and how the Air Force can utilize emerging technology within the Agile Combat Employment construct. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:26
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

