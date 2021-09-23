video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814969" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Valenzia, Director, Joint Force Integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, talks about the interconnectivity of data and how the Air Force can utilize emerging technology within the Agile Combat Employment construct. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)