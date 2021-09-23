Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Valenzia, Director, Joint Force Integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, talks about the interconnectivity of data and how the Air Force can utilize emerging technology within the Agile Combat Employment construct. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814969
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-GC691-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108589104
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interconnectivity, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
