COVID Vaccination Stories - Garrett

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814965" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees tell their stories about why they chose to receive the COVID Vaccine. For Garrett, there was only one way to protect society from the toll of COVID-19. He did it for his fellow Americans. What's your why?