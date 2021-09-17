Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees tell their stories about why they chose to receive the COVID Vaccine. For Garrett, there was only one way to protect society from the toll of COVID-19. He did it for his fellow Americans. What's your why?
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 11:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814965
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-EZ675-061
|Filename:
|DOD_108589007
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COVID Vaccination Stories - Garrett, by Tom Conning, Christopher Gaylord and Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT