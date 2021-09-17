Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccination Stories - Garrett

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Tom Conning, Christopher Gaylord and Jeffrey Henon

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees tell their stories about why they chose to receive the COVID Vaccine. For Garrett, there was only one way to protect society from the toll of COVID-19. He did it for his fellow Americans. What's your why?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 11:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 814965
    VIRIN: 210917-A-EZ675-061
    Filename: DOD_108589007
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccination Stories - Garrett, by Tom Conning, Christopher Gaylord and Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Americans
    vaccine
    vaccination
    COVID-19
    COVID

