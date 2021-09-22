"U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd
Airborne Brigade, conduct exercise Eagle Storm in the Croatian Army range
"Eugene Kvaternick", Slunj, Sep. 22, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the
U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly
deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command Areas
of Responsibility within 18 hours. The Brigade routinely trains alongside
NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the
alliance". (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814963
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108588943
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Eagle Storm, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT