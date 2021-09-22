Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kessel Run's C2IMERA

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Kessel Run's C2IMERA team with their industry partners from Leidos, who execute software development of the application, were able to understand the rapidly changing requirements and iterate on the application, in real time, in order to meet real world operational needs, during the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:18
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Evacuation
    AFCENT
    NEO
    Kessel Run

