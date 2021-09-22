Kessel Run's C2IMERA team with their industry partners from Leidos, who execute software development of the application, were able to understand the rapidly changing requirements and iterate on the application, in real time, in order to meet real world operational needs, during the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814961
|VIRIN:
|210922-O-RU378-382
|Filename:
|DOD_108588937
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kessel Run's C2IMERA, by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT