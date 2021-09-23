The U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP) recorded "sea stories" from previous generations of icebreaker sailors and captains for the documentary, "Polar Guardians: Coast Guard Icebreaking in the High Latitudes." In this trailer for the documentary, Vice Admiral Manson Brown, retired, narrates the critical importance of the polar regions and the sailors who patrol their waters. U.S. Coast Guard video by CASP.
