    Polar Guardians: Coast Guard Icebreaking in the High Latitudes

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP) recorded "sea stories" from previous generations of icebreaker sailors and captains for the documentary, "Polar Guardians: Coast Guard Icebreaking in the High Latitudes." This trailer for the documentary highlights the critical importance of the polar regions and the sailors who patrol their waters. U.S. Coast Guard video by CASP.

    Healy
    Arctic
    U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP)
    Polar Guardians

