Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMACC: A Legacy - "The First"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Retired General John M. Loh, commander Air Combat Command 1992-1995, talks about his time as the first commander of ACC and what was most important to him while developing the culture of the command. COMACC: A Legacy, is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 814940
    VIRIN: 210923-F-SY677-001
    Filename: DOD_108588707
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC: A Legacy - "The First", by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    COMACC
    ACC 30
    General Loh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT