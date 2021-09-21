Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers loaded onto a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter for a fast rope exercise as part of Rapid Trident 2021 at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The Rapid Trident 2021 multinational exercise is an important step for Ukraine on its path to NATO, and it is intended to increase the level troop efficiency as well as to improve the compatibility of the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the United States and other NATO members.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814938
|VIRIN:
|210921-Z-WA652-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108588685
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Ukrainian Land Forces conduct fast rope training at Rapid Trident 2021, by SGT Hayden Hallman, SPC Preston Hammon and SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
