    Ukrainian Land Forces conduct fast rope training at Rapid Trident 2021

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    09.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Hallman, Spc. Preston Hammon and Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers loaded onto a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter for a fast rope exercise as part of Rapid Trident 2021 at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The Rapid Trident 2021 multinational exercise is an important step for Ukraine on its path to NATO, and it is intended to increase the level troop efficiency as well as to improve the compatibility of the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the United States and other NATO members.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    RapidTrident
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S Army Europe and Africa

