On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Blue Angels #7 pilot, Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, takes Randall Siler, a New Bern resident and school teacher, on a flight after being selected for the Blue Angels’ Key Influencer program. Blue Angels’ Key Influencer’s are characterized as individuals who help to shape the attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. The ultimate goal of this program is to promote a culture of excellence within a community and inspire youth to work hard to achieve their goals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814934
|VIRIN:
|210922-M-SP612-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108588651
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Angels B-Roll, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
