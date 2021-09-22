Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels B-Roll

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Blue Angels #7 pilot, Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, takes Randall Siler, a New Bern resident and school teacher, on a flight after being selected for the Blue Angels’ Key Influencer program. Blue Angels’ Key Influencer’s are characterized as individuals who help to shape the attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. The ultimate goal of this program is to promote a culture of excellence within a community and inspire youth to work hard to achieve their goals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814934
    VIRIN: 210922-M-SP612-0001
    Filename: DOD_108588651
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels B-Roll, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Cherry Point
    Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point
