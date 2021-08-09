Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Yard Tug Operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Crew members attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) port operations department, aboard Yard Tug Seminole (YT-805), guide ships to a berth at CFAY for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 05:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814913
    VIRIN: 210908-N-NB144-0001
    Filename: DOD_108586152
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    CFAY

