Crew members attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) port operations department, aboard Yard Tug Seminole (YT-805), guide ships to a berth at CFAY for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)
|09.08.2021
|09.23.2021 05:22
|Video Productions
|814913
|210908-N-NB144-0001
|DOD_108586152
|00:03:27
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|3
|3
This work, CFAY Yard Tug Operations, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
