Aircrew Arrival

U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, arrive at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, August 26, 2021 to participate in the Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the strategic credibility and tactical flexibility of U.S. forces in today's security environment across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)