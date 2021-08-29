U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircrew assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts nighttime aerial operations in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 29, 2021. The B-52 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace exercising our freedom of navigation and overflight. The U.S. Air Force routinely operates aircraft in the region in accordance with recognized international safety standards as prescribed in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules of flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814900
|VIRIN:
|210829-F-AI558-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585866
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indo-Pacific Nighttime Aerial Operations, by TSgt Matthew Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
