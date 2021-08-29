Indo-Pacific Nighttime Aerial Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircrew assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts nighttime aerial operations in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 29, 2021. The B-52 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace exercising our freedom of navigation and overflight. The U.S. Air Force routinely operates aircraft in the region in accordance with recognized international safety standards as prescribed in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules of flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz)