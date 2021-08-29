Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Nighttime Aerial Operations

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircrew assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts nighttime aerial operations in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 29, 2021. The B-52 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace exercising our freedom of navigation and overflight. The U.S. Air Force routinely operates aircraft in the region in accordance with recognized international safety standards as prescribed in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules of flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 23:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814900
    VIRIN: 210829-F-AI558-7001
    Filename: DOD_108585866
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, Indo-Pacific Nighttime Aerial Operations, by TSgt Matthew Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    Bomber task force
    Statofortress

