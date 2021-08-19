Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt delivers remarks during change of command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Mundo 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt delievers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter was relieved by Bauernschmidt.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814883
    VIRIN: 210819-N-XZ686-1002
    Filename: DOD_108585641
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt delivers remarks during change of command, by PO2 Joel Mundo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln Change of Command

