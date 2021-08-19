SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt delievers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter was relieved by Bauernschmidt.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814883
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-XZ686-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108585641
|Length:
|00:07:51
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt delivers remarks during change of command, by PO2 Joel Mundo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT