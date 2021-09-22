Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Group Poland's Storm Battery brings the fire to effect

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland's Croatian Armed Forces contingent conducted a live-fire exercise to practice their indirect fire procedures at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 22, 2021. Croatian Armed Force's Storm Battery provides Battle Group Poland with an indirect artillery fires capability supporting the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ZAGREB, HR
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL

    This work, Battle Group Poland's Storm Battery brings the fire to effect, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    fires
    artillery
    StrongerTogether
    vulcano
    CroatiaArmedForces
    M92

