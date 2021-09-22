Battle Group Poland's Croatian Armed Forces contingent conducted a live-fire exercise to practice their indirect fire procedures at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 22, 2021. Croatian Armed Force's Storm Battery provides Battle Group Poland with an indirect artillery fires capability supporting the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814880
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-VH689-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585601
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Hometown:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battle Group Poland's Storm Battery brings the fire to effect, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS
