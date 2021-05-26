Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Leaders Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Hunter Army Airfield hosts community leaders from all around the coastal Georgia region, May 26 (2021). Flying on UH-60 Black Hawks from Fort Stewart, the group landed at Truscott Air Terminal. From there, these community leaders toured the installation and received briefings ranging from installation economic impact to Intergovernmental Support Agreements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814878
    VIRIN: 210526-A-DM187-376
    Filename: DOD_108585558
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Leaders Day B-Roll, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT