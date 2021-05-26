Hunter Army Airfield hosts community leaders from all around the coastal Georgia region, May 26 (2021). Flying on UH-60 Black Hawks from Fort Stewart, the group landed at Truscott Air Terminal. From there, these community leaders toured the installation and received briefings ranging from installation economic impact to Intergovernmental Support Agreements.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814878
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-DM187-376
|Filename:
|DOD_108585558
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Leaders Day B-Roll, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT