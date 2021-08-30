The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, under command of the 325th Medical Group, conducts COVID-19 testing on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 30, 2021. Tyndall AFB conducts randomized testing, called Tier 4 Surveillance Testing, meant to identify asymptotic positive patients; the patient exhibits no symptoms but is in fact carrying and spreading the virus unbeknownst to the individual. Results are given to the patient within 48 to 72 hours. This type of testing safeguards our other missions on base and ensures proper precautions are taken to make sure that the virus does not continue to spread. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 17:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814876
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-YO405-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585493
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COVID-19 testing on Tyndall; safeguards the mission, ensures proper precautions, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
