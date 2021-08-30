Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 testing on Tyndall; safeguards the mission, ensures proper precautions

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, under command of the 325th Medical Group, conducts COVID-19 testing on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 30, 2021. Tyndall AFB conducts randomized testing, called Tier 4 Surveillance Testing, meant to identify asymptotic positive patients; the patient exhibits no symptoms but is in fact carrying and spreading the virus unbeknownst to the individual. Results are given to the patient within 48 to 72 hours. This type of testing safeguards our other missions on base and ensures proper precautions are taken to make sure that the virus does not continue to spread. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 17:22
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, DC, US

