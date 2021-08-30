COVID-19 testing on Tyndall; safeguards the mission, ensures proper precautions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, under command of the 325th Medical Group, conducts COVID-19 testing on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 30, 2021. Tyndall AFB conducts randomized testing, called Tier 4 Surveillance Testing, meant to identify asymptotic positive patients; the patient exhibits no symptoms but is in fact carrying and spreading the virus unbeknownst to the individual. Results are given to the patient within 48 to 72 hours. This type of testing safeguards our other missions on base and ensures proper precautions are taken to make sure that the virus does not continue to spread. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)