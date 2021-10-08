A team from the U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pacific Island Countries (OPIC) returned from mission to Guam where they focused their efforts on providing support to the peoples of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), on July 7 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 01:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814875
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-GS113-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585479
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers return from Federated States of Micronesia, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
