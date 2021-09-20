Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month Message from NAS Pensacola Leadership

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    While September is Suicide Prevention Month, suicide awareness is a 24-hour, 365-day a year job. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, ask for help. The Military Crisis Line is also available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814872
    VIRIN: 210921-N-IT398-2449
    Filename: DOD_108585393
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month Message from NAS Pensacola Leadership, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

