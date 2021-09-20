Suicide Prevention Month Message from NAS Pensacola Leadership

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814872" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While September is Suicide Prevention Month, suicide awareness is a 24-hour, 365-day a year job. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, ask for help. The Military Crisis Line is also available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.