While September is Suicide Prevention Month, suicide awareness is a 24-hour, 365-day a year job. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, ask for help. The Military Crisis Line is also available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814872
|VIRIN:
|210921-N-IT398-2449
|Filename:
|DOD_108585393
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention Month Message from NAS Pensacola Leadership, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT