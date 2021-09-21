Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Conducts Deployment Readiness Exercise on LCACs

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    Joint Task Force Civil Support and Assault Craft Unit 4, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, conduct a deployment readiness exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2021. The exercise enables JTF-CS to strengthen its unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice or no-notice into austere environments, which are not readily available in other federal agencies or in the private sector. This allows JTF-CS to position the right people and resources for life-saving and life-sustaining actions during all-hazards defense support of civil authorities operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Delaney Gonzales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814864
    VIRIN: 210921-F-WW878-0001
    Filename: DOD_108585227
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU4
    Landing Craft Air Cushion
    Readiness Exercise
    JTF-CS

