JTF-CS Conducts Deployment Readiness Exercise on LCACs

Joint Task Force Civil Support and Assault Craft Unit 4, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, conduct a deployment readiness exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2021. The exercise enables JTF-CS to strengthen its unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice or no-notice into austere environments, which are not readily available in other federal agencies or in the private sector. This allows JTF-CS to position the right people and resources for life-saving and life-sustaining actions during all-hazards defense support of civil authorities operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Delaney Gonzales)