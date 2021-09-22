The newly activating 87th Training Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, provides an introduction to this historical division and welcomes you to join the team. (Video by David Isakson, Fort Knox Visual Information)
Email: usarmy.usarc.87-tsd.mbx.g1@mail.mil, or call
(440) 829-3883 for more details.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814862
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-SS000-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585173
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Lazaroski introduces the 87th Training Division, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
