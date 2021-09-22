Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Lazaroski introduces the 87th Training Division

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    84th Training Command

    The newly activating 87th Training Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, provides an introduction to this historical division and welcomes you to join the team. (Video by David Isakson, Fort Knox Visual Information)

    Email: usarmy.usarc.87-tsd.mbx.g1@mail.mil, or call
    (440) 829-3883 for more details.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814862
    VIRIN: 210922-A-SS000-001
    Filename: DOD_108585173
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    Soldier
    Birmingham
    WWI
    WWII
    Army Reserve
    Alabama
    OC/T
    Hoover
    Mission Training Complex
    Observer Coach Trainer
    Mission Training Center
    87th Training Division
    Golden Acorn

