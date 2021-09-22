Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Flu Program 9/22/2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Autumn has arrived, which means flu season is right around the corner. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, 21st Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stellabotte, 21 MDG superintendent, for a discussion of the 2021 Flu Program in this week’s Medical Minutes, including the safety of receiving both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously.

    This work, Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Flu Program 9/22/2021, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

