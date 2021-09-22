Autumn has arrived, which means flu season is right around the corner. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, 21st Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stellabotte, 21 MDG superintendent, for a discussion of the 2021 Flu Program in this week’s Medical Minutes, including the safety of receiving both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 14:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814855
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-BV344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585069
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Flu Program 9/22/2021, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS
