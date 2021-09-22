Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Flu Program 9/22/2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814855" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Autumn has arrived, which means flu season is right around the corner. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, 21st Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stellabotte, 21 MDG superintendent, for a discussion of the 2021 Flu Program in this week’s Medical Minutes, including the safety of receiving both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously.