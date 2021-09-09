Coast Guard, local partners escort new Neo-Panamax cranes to Port of Baltimore

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Baxter Smoak, Chief of Prevention at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR, discusses Coast Guard operations during the escort of the motor vessel Zhen Hua 24 as it transits to the Port of Baltimore to deliver four new Neo-Panamax cranes for the port, Sept. 9, 2021. Coast Guard crews provided security zones throughout the transit in to Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)