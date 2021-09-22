North Macedonia hosts EADRCC disaster response exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Search and rescue teams from various NATO Allies and partner countries are taking part in a disaster response exercise in North Macedonia.



North Macedonia is hosting a disaster-response exercise, jointly organised by NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) and the Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Macedonia.



Exercise ‘North Macedonia 2021’ involves 27 NATO Allies and partner countries, along with 16 regional and international organisations. The scenario for the exercise is based on urban search and rescue operations; mountain search and rescue; flood response; response to chemical, biological and radiological incidents; and fake-news campaigns.



Footage includes various shots of search and rescue mock scenarios and soundbites with Marc Di Paolo, Director, Defence Institution and Capacity Building at NATO and Aco Vulević, Deputy Team Leader, Directorate for Search and Rescue, Ministry of Interior of Montenegro.