Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Macedonia hosts EADRCC disaster response exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Search and rescue teams from various NATO Allies and partner countries are taking part in a disaster response exercise in North Macedonia.

    North Macedonia is hosting a disaster-response exercise, jointly organised by NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) and the Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Macedonia.

    Exercise ‘North Macedonia 2021’ involves 27 NATO Allies and partner countries, along with 16 regional and international organisations. The scenario for the exercise is based on urban search and rescue operations; mountain search and rescue; flood response; response to chemical, biological and radiological incidents; and fake-news campaigns.

    Footage includes various shots of search and rescue mock scenarios and soundbites with Marc Di Paolo, Director, Defence Institution and Capacity Building at NATO and Aco Vulević, Deputy Team Leader, Directorate for Search and Rescue, Ministry of Interior of Montenegro.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814844
    VIRIN: 210922-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108584926
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EADRCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT