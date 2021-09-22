NMCCL Trauma Talks - School Bus Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we approach the halfway point of the school semester, we are reminding you of school busy safety pointers. In this episode of NMCCL's Trauma Talks, we review how to keep your child safe on the way to and at the bus stop, plus - we examine school bus stop laws in North Carolina! Buckle up!



NMCCL's Trauma Talks webisode series promotes injury prevention and safety for everyone. Many accidents or ailments can be prevented by staying alert, vigilant, and following safety precautions.