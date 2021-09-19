Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Josh Wooltrine Hometown Shout out

    09.19.2021

    Video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Josh Wooltrine, a California native, from the 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gives a shoutout to his friends and family while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 19, 2021. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.

