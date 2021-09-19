U.S. Army Spc. Josh Wooltrine, a California native, from the 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gives a shoutout to his friends and family while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 19, 2021. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 15:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|814840
|VIRIN:
|210919-A-BM014-2001
|PIN:
|210919
|Filename:
|DOD_108584887
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|VISALIA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC Josh Wooltrine Hometown Shout out, by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
