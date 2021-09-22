Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC Office of the Future - How to Make a Reservation using QR Code

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Office of the Future, or O2F, is AFIMSC’s initiative for a sustainable, hybrid workplace that supports flexible schedules, collaborative work and embraces the methods we have practiced since March 2020. O2F will empower employees with technology, and enable teams to decide where to work, whether that be from home or in the office, on any given day. This may vary depending on employee circumstances or mission needs, but with the understanding that connection, collaboration and innovation will guide each decision.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814836
    VIRIN: 210922-F-ZZ999-090
    Filename: DOD_108584882
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Office of the Future
    O2F
    O2F Tutorial

