AFIMSC Office of the Future - How to Make a Reservation using QR Code

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814836" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Office of the Future, or O2F, is AFIMSC’s initiative for a sustainable, hybrid workplace that supports flexible schedules, collaborative work and embraces the methods we have practiced since March 2020. O2F will empower employees with technology, and enable teams to decide where to work, whether that be from home or in the office, on any given day. This may vary depending on employee circumstances or mission needs, but with the understanding that connection, collaboration and innovation will guide each decision.