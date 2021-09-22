Office of the Future, or O2F, is AFIMSC’s initiative for a sustainable, hybrid workplace that supports flexible schedules, collaborative work and embraces the methods we have practiced since March 2020. O2F will empower employees with technology, and enable teams to decide where to work, whether that be from home or in the office, on any given day. This may vary depending on employee circumstances or mission needs, but with the understanding that connection, collaboration and innovation will guide each decision.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 13:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814836
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-ZZ999-090
|Filename:
|DOD_108584882
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC Office of the Future - How to Make a Reservation using QR Code, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS
