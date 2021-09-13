An Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules comes in for a landing on a four-lane highway in Wyoming on Sept. 13, 2021. This was the kickoff event for Rally in the Rockies 2021. The exercise incorporates personnel across the joint force and robust integration of mobility and fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Ashley Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814826
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-XD998-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108584764
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|RAWLINS, WY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Rally in the Rockies 2021: Highway Landing, by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT