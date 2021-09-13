Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rally in the Rockies 2021: Highway Landing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAWLINS, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    An Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules comes in for a landing on a four-lane highway in Wyoming on Sept. 13, 2021. This was the kickoff event for Rally in the Rockies 2021. The exercise incorporates personnel across the joint force and robust integration of mobility and fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Ashley Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814826
    VIRIN: 210913-F-XD998-1001
    Filename: DOD_108584764
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: RAWLINS, WY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rally in the Rockies 2021: Highway Landing, by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130
    highway landing
    ReserveReady
    RitR21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT