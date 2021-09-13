Rally in the Rockies 2021: Highway Landing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules comes in for a landing on a four-lane highway in Wyoming on Sept. 13, 2021. This was the kickoff event for Rally in the Rockies 2021. The exercise incorporates personnel across the joint force and robust integration of mobility and fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Ashley Walker)