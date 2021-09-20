176th Wing 2021 Suicide Prevention Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year’s Suicide Prevention Training is encompassed in a short video with Airmen of the 176 WG speaking authentically about their personal experiences. Many thanks go out to these Airmen’s ability to be transparent about very difficult issues as well as, Senior Leadership who supported this creative training video. Please utilize the link provided for the 2021 Suicide Prevention Annual Training and note to your UTM when training is completed.



As a side note, if any service member is interested in being a part of a “Wing Suicide Prevention Team” for engagement in effective training for 2022, please utilize my contact information below. We are truly in this fight together.



Be well.