    176th Wing 2021 Suicide Prevention Video

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    This year’s Suicide Prevention Training is encompassed in a short video with Airmen of the 176 WG speaking authentically about their personal experiences. Many thanks go out to these Airmen’s ability to be transparent about very difficult issues as well as, Senior Leadership who supported this creative training video. Please utilize the link provided for the 2021 Suicide Prevention Annual Training and note to your UTM when training is completed.

    As a side note, if any service member is interested in being a part of a “Wing Suicide Prevention Team” for engagement in effective training for 2022, please utilize my contact information below. We are truly in this fight together.

    Be well.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 814821
    VIRIN: 210920-Z-FC240-1001
    Filename: DOD_108584705
    Length: 00:12:02
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention

