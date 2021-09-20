This year’s Suicide Prevention Training is encompassed in a short video with Airmen of the 176 WG speaking authentically about their personal experiences. Many thanks go out to these Airmen’s ability to be transparent about very difficult issues as well as, Senior Leadership who supported this creative training video. Please utilize the link provided for the 2021 Suicide Prevention Annual Training and note to your UTM when training is completed.
As a side note, if any service member is interested in being a part of a “Wing Suicide Prevention Team” for engagement in effective training for 2022, please utilize my contact information below. We are truly in this fight together.
Be well.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 14:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|814821
|VIRIN:
|210920-Z-FC240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108584705
|Length:
|00:12:02
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th Wing 2021 Suicide Prevention Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT