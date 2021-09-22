Figure Engineering - SoluStat - Trailer

Figure Engineering has developed an innovative way to rapidly determine the health of coating removal solutions called SoluStat. SoluStat provides a direct method of measuring the process by following the electrons as they move through the chemical solution. It acts like it's a real part being run through the process telling you performance in a fraction of the time without risking valuable aerospace parts. It gives the capability to directly measure key aspects of material processes in a way that really wasn't possible before.
