Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Figure Engineering - SoluStat - Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Figure Engineering has developed an innovative way to rapidly determine the health of coating removal solutions called SoluStat. SoluStat provides a direct method of measuring the process by following the electrons as they move through the chemical solution. It acts like it's a real part being run through the process telling you performance in a fraction of the time without risking valuable aerospace parts. It gives the capability to directly measure key aspects of material processes in a way that really wasn't possible before.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814808
    VIRIN: 210922-F-WY291-1175
    PIN: 1175
    Filename: DOD_108584643
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chemical
    air force
    AF SBIR
    Figure Engineering
    solustat
    coating removal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT