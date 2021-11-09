Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Infantry Division Band remembers 9/11 at Kansas State Fair

    HUTCHINSON, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Safford 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 35th Infantry Division Band marked the 20th year remembrance of Sept. 11th with a performance at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kansas, Sept. 11, 2021. The band performed a number of different pieces including a composition written commemorating those lives lost during 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:07
    Location: HUTCHINSON, KS, US 

    9/11
    Kansas Army National Guard
    35th Infantry Division Band
    Kansas State Fair
    Brigadier General Anthony Mohatt

