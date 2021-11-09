35th Infantry Division Band remembers 9/11 at Kansas State Fair

The 35th Infantry Division Band marked the 20th year remembrance of Sept. 11th with a performance at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kansas, Sept. 11, 2021. The band performed a number of different pieces including a composition written commemorating those lives lost during 9/11.
