    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Seaman Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Luke Harrigan, Coast Guard Auxiliarist, reminds anyone considering a migrant voyage to not take to the seas. The Coast Guard and federal partners maintain airborne and surface patrols in the Caribbean, including the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mona Passage, to ensure safety of life at sea for all mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by SN Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 10:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814798
    VIRIN: 210921-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108584567
    Length: 00:01:23
    Language: French
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't take to the sea PSA in Creole, by SN Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Haiti
    Don't take to the seas

