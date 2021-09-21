Luke Harrigan, Coast Guard Auxiliarist, reminds anyone considering a migrant voyage to not take to the seas. The Coast Guard and federal partners maintain airborne and surface patrols in the Caribbean, including the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mona Passage, to ensure safety of life at sea for all mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by SN Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 10:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814798
|VIRIN:
|210921-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108584567
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Language:
|French
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Don't take to the sea PSA in Creole, by SN Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT