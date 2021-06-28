Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Love of Music- B-roll

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain David Regner, commander of the Heritage of America band, talks about the meaning of music during a rehearsal in Hampton, Va. June 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Jay Molden)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814792
    VIRIN: 210628-F-GU004-625
    Filename: DOD_108584440
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: VA, US

    This work, The Love of Music- B-roll, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Air Force Band
    Langley
    ACC
    Air Force
    Heritage of America

