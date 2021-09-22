On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Army medical professionals in Germany vaccinate 5,500 evacuees in nearly three days and the U.S. Navy makes a port-of-call in Namibia for the first time in almost a decade.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|814788
|VIRIN:
|210922-D-TX415-715
|Filename:
|DOD_108584363
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report September 22, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT