    AFN Europe Report September 22, 2021

    GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Army medical professionals in Germany vaccinate 5,500 evacuees in nearly three days and the U.S. Navy makes a port-of-call in Namibia for the first time in almost a decade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 814788
    VIRIN: 210922-D-TX415-715
    Filename: DOD_108584363
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    RHCE
    StrongerTogether

