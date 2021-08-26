Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers deploy a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth instrument while patrolling the Gulf of Alaska during Healy’s Arctic deployment on Aug. 26, 2021. Healy, a 420-foot medium icebreaker, and its crew will conduct Coast Guard missions, support oceanographic research and promote U.S. interests throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814785
|VIRIN:
|210826-G-DX668-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108584305
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|GULF OF ALASKA
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers support scientific research missions during their Arctic deployment, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS
