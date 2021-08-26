Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers support scientific research missions during their Arctic deployment

    GULF OF ALASKA

    08.26.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers deploy a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth instrument while patrolling the Gulf of Alaska during Healy’s Arctic deployment on Aug. 26, 2021. Healy, a 420-foot medium icebreaker, and its crew will conduct Coast Guard missions, support oceanographic research and promote U.S. interests throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814785
    VIRIN: 210826-G-DX668-3001
    Filename: DOD_108584305
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: GULF OF ALASKA
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers support scientific research missions during their Arctic deployment, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy
    Arctic
    icebreaker
    USCG PolarOps
    Arctic21

