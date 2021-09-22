Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Oldest and the Proudest

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division are constantly forward deployed within the first island chain, prepared to deter and defeat any threat to regional security. The “Oldest and the Proudest” regiment wields some of the most lethal infantry battalions the Marine Corps has to offer, and they are always ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814783
    VIRIN: 210922-M-IN847-0001
    Filename: DOD_108584287
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Oldest and the Proudest, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

