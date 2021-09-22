U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division are constantly forward deployed within the first island chain, prepared to deter and defeat any threat to regional security. The “Oldest and the Proudest” regiment wields some of the most lethal infantry battalions the Marine Corps has to offer, and they are always ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
09.22.2021
09.22.2021
CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
