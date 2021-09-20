Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers build interoperability with 12 NATO allied forces during Falcon Leap

    NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2021

    Video by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers built interoperability with 12 NATO allied forces during Falcon Leap, NATO's largest technical Airborne exercise in observance of the 77th anniversary of WWII Operation Market Garden Sept. 11-19, 2021 in the Netherlands.

    The 1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment is a special case partner with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, and one of two airborne infantry battalions in the Army National Guard Force structure.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 05:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814771
    VIRIN: 210920-Z-DH023-853
    Filename: DOD_108583898
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: NL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Texas Army National Guard Soldiers build interoperability with 12 NATO allied forces during Falcon Leap, by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nato
    combatreadiness
    marketgarden
    Interoperatbilty
    marketgarden77
    falconleap2021

