Texas Army National Guard Soldiers build interoperability with 12 NATO allied forces during Falcon Leap

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers built interoperability with 12 NATO allied forces during Falcon Leap, NATO's largest technical Airborne exercise in observance of the 77th anniversary of WWII Operation Market Garden Sept. 11-19, 2021 in the Netherlands.



The 1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment is a special case partner with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, and one of two airborne infantry battalions in the Army National Guard Force structure.