    COVID Vaccination Stories - Craig

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Christopher Gaylord 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Human interaction is not only physically beneficial, but also imperative for maintaining relations, both in personal and business settings. Communication is more effective face-to-face because you can read body language, tone, feelings, and reactions more accurately. Things can easily be misinterpreted or missed through digital interactions as 55% of the impact of our communication comes from body language, and just 38% from our tone of voice, and 7% from the words themselves.
    For Craig, preserving the human element is an essential part of his job.

