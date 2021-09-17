COVID Vaccination Stories - Craig

Human interaction is not only physically beneficial, but also imperative for maintaining relations, both in personal and business settings. Communication is more effective face-to-face because you can read body language, tone, feelings, and reactions more accurately. Things can easily be misinterpreted or missed through digital interactions as 55% of the impact of our communication comes from body language, and just 38% from our tone of voice, and 7% from the words themselves.
For Craig, preserving the human element is an essential part of his job.
