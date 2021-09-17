Throughout the pandemic, approximately 140 million children globally were orphaned. The United States accounts for 115,000 of those orphaned children, the fourth largest amount in the world.
For Elizabeth, working to ensure her family’s safety was reason enough.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 01:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814758
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-SI494-562
|Filename:
|DOD_108583724
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Vaccination Stories - Elizabeth, by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT