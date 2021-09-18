12th Combat Aviation Brigade Family Day

The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade invited family member of soldiers that are assigned to the 1-3rd Attack Battalion to Family Day to observe a range demonstration from AH-64 Apache Helicopters and to see how their family member lives while in the field. The 12th CAB invited Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert to operate weapon systems on the Apache, as part of the demonstration.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)
