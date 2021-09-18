Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Family Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.18.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade invited family member of soldiers that are assigned to the 1-3rd Attack Battalion to Family Day to observe a range demonstration from AH-64 Apache Helicopters and to see how their family member lives while in the field. The 12th CAB invited Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert to operate weapon systems on the Apache, as part of the demonstration.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 03:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814743
    VIRIN: 210918-A-NJ170-628
    Filename: DOD_108583518
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Family Day, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    AH-64 Apache
    12th CAB
    StrongerTogether
    1-3rd Attack Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT